Woman from NH charged from leaving son alone in running car

(NECN) -- A New Hampshire mother is facing charges after allegedly leaving her child in the car while she went shopping.

Dina Dambaeva, 34, of Manchester, says she just ran into the Hooksett Target on Saturday morning to return something and that her child was never in any danger.

But police said in those 30 minutes, something awful could have happened to Dambaeva's 2-year-old son, Matthew.

