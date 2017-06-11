Woman in jail after being rescued from Saco River

Kimberly Hayford crtsy York County Sherriff's Office

LIMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman from OId Orchard is behind bars after being rescued from the Saco River on Saturday.

Police say they got a call that a man and woman who were not wearing life vests were stranded on a rock in the Saco River Rapids over the weekend.

Limington Fire and Rescue say the couple had been floating in a raft that deflated after hitting a sharp rock.

The couple was able to climb onto a rock for safety.

First responders say they had to coax the pair from the rock but were able to get them to shore safely. As the man and woman got treated on shore, another officer ran their id's and found that there was a warrant for the woman.

Kimberly Hayford, also known as Kimberly Rockwell, was arrested because of an outstanding warrant for not paying a $720 fine from an OUI conviction.

Hayford, 37, from Old Orchard Beach, was scheduled for video arraignment Sunday.



