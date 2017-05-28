Woman killed in Lowell UTV crash

Police caution tape (Photo: Eugene Zemlyanskiy)

LOWELL, Maine - The Maine Warden Service says a woman is dead after a UTV crash around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say 19-year-old Parker Gardner from Lincoln, Maine was driving the vehicle on the WARP Road with two passengers. They say Gardner attempted a "power turn," causing the UTV to flip.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is not being released pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by Maine Warden Service, the Penobscot County Sheriff's office and state police.

© 2017 WCSH-TV