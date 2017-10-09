Woman killed, man hurt in Eliot fire

A woman's body was removed from a burned apartment over a garage at 230 Hanscom Rd in Eliot (Photo: Nick Emond)

ELIOT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman died at a home that caught fire in Eliot.

Her body was found in an apartment over the garage where Beverly Webber lived. Although she has not yet been officially identified, Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll said Beverly Webber lived there and she is believed to be the victim.

Firefighters arrived at the home on 230 Hanscom Rd. just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Muzeroll said heavy fire was burning in the apartment, leading to a partial collapse of the building.

Two men, Beverly Webber's son and grandson, live in the house attached to the garage. Muzeroll said they were able to leave the building, but Webber's son reentered to look for his mother. As the smoke became too much for him, Muzeroll said he jumped out of a second floor window. He was sent to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with burns and an injured hip.

With no hydrants in the area, firefighters had to get water by tanker truck. Crews from eight communities helped in the effort. Muzeroll said the fire was under control by 1:30 a.m., and the victim's body was recovered about two hours later.

No cause or starting point for the fire has been determined, according to Muzeroll. But the State Fire Marshal's Office is working to get those answers.

