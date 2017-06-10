Woman life-flighted after being struck by a deer

(Photo: ROCHESTER POLICE)

ROCHESTER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) -- Police said a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle she was riding in collided with a deer Saturday morning.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Frisbie EMS responded to Route 11 in the area between Walmart and Tractor Supply for a report of a motor vehicle collision where a female was knocked off of a motorcycle.

Carol Delisle, age 80, of Wells, was a passenger in a 2010 Spyder, three-wheel motorcycle driven by Clifford Wescott, 84, of Wells, ME. The two were driving northbound on Route 11, near Walmart when a deer jumped in front of them. Police said Wescott’s helmet was grazed by the deer but Delisle was pulled-off the motorcycle and struck in the head. Police said the victim was wearing a helmet but it became dislodged when the deer struck her.

Delisle was flown to the Maine Medical Center with undisclosed head injuries, according to Rochester Fire Department.

The deer fled into the woods after the accident and has not been found. Police shut down Route 11 while a landing zone was established and the scene was investigated, police said.





© 2017 WCSH-TV