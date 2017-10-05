Work goes on as Collins nears decision about Governor's race

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- A busy workload gives Sen. Susan Collins something to think about other than her political future.

The Senator said she will spend Columbus Day weekend talking with her family and advisors before reaching a decision about launching a campaign for governor. Speculation about her interest in the race has been swirling for months.

NEWS CENTER sent Pat Callaghan and Zach Blanchard to Washington, D.C. to try to gain insight into her decision-making process by observing her at work. Her duties on Thursday included attending a hearing into the opioid crisis plaguing Maine and the entire nation.

Collins is Maine's senior U.S. Senator, having held her seat as a Republican since 1997. Giving up that seniority and the influence it grants has been a major factor in her decision to launch a gubernatorial campaign. Pulling her in the other direction, she said in a recent interview on MSNBC, was the opportunity as governor to work more directly with Mainers.

The field of Republicans running for governor currently includes former Maine Dept. of Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Mayhew, the Maine House of Representatives' GOP leader Ken Fredette, and Garrett Mason who leads the GOP in the Maine State Senate.



© 2017 WCSH-TV