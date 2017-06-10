WLBZ
Yarmouth's new police dog, Matrix, trained and ready for the beat

Press Herald and MATT BYRNE , WCSH 11:17 AM. EDT June 10, 2017

VASSALBORO, Maine (Press Herald) --  After five years, the Yarmouth Police Department will welcome to its ranks a new, specially trained member – and he takes payment in kibble.

After 14 weeks of study, a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois named Matrix will join Officer Joshua Robinson on patrol around town. The addition of Matrix to the force completes a career goal for Robinson, and ushers in a second era for Yarmouth police, whose first K-9, a German shepherd named Sultan, retired in 2012 after serving the department for nearly a decade and had to be euthanized at age 13 in 2015.

