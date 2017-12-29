Maine's most talked-about stories of 2017

Gov. Paul LePage, Jacob Thompson and Florence Bearse were some of the personalities that viewers of NEWS CENTER were most interested to watch in 2017 (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In year when "fake news" became a ubiquitous catch phrase, there was no shortage of real news that made an impact on Mainers.

As 2017 comes to a close, NEWS CENTER looks back at the stories that got the biggest response from our viewers.

A few weeks before Christmas, Santa and Mrs. Claus visited the bedside of nine-year-old Jacob Thompson at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Jacob's wish to celebrate one last Christmas before dying of neuroblastoma touched hearts around the world.

Corey Berry of Hollis is charged with criminal threatening. Police said he terrified a Waterboro neighborhood by running around with a machete and clown mask. (Photo: Maine State Police)

Hundred-year-old Florence Bearse gained a national following by revealing wine to be her secret to longevity (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

