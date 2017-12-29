WLBZ
Maine's most talked-about stories of 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In year when "fake news" became a ubiquitous catch phrase, there was no shortage of real news that made an impact on Mainers.

As 2017 comes to a close, NEWS CENTER looks back at the stories that got the biggest response from our viewers.

TOP STORIES (click each for more)

  1. Nine-year-old cancer patient to celebrate his 'last Christmas' early
  2. Creepy clown with a machete arrested in Waterboro
  3. Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Maine
  4. Maine woman celebrates 100th birthday, says wine is secret to longevity
  5. LePage threatens to remove Maine's sheriffs, asks ICE to investigate state's immigrant groups

TOP VIDEOS (click each for more)

  1. Bangor woman turns 100 years old
  2. Jason Aldean on stage as deadly Las Vegas shooting begins
  3. Storm on Sebago Lake photographed by Bob Zimmerman
  4. LuLaRoe or LuLa-NO
  5. Nine-year-old cancer patient celebrates Christmas early

