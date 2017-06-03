York man dies from chartered rafting accident in Bingham

NEWS CENTER logo

BINGHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Game wardens say 67-year-old Richard Sanders of York died in a commercial whitewater rafting incident on the Dead River near Bingham.

Sanders was on a commercial rafting trip guided by North Country Rivers based out of Bingham, according to wardens.

Sanders was in a raft carrying seven passengers, including the guide. Game wardens say all passengers were ejected when the raft flipped on a remote portion of the river called Mile Long Rapid. Some witnesses indicated Sanders might have been submerged in the river for several minutes. Wardens say he was pulled out of the water. North Country Rivers employees and civilians performed lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to wardens. Sanders was wearing a lifejacket as required by law and helmet as required by the rafting company's policy, according to wardens. West Forks Fire and Rescue as well as the Somerset County Sheriff's Department assisted on scene. Game wardens continue to investigate this incident.

