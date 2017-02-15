Young shooting victim receives new eye

(WDIV) -- A 7-year-old boy who lost his eye in a drive-by shooting at his Detroit home hasn't lost his love of life.

The shooting happened on Jan. 27, 2015, at Donovan's family home on Winchester Street in Detroit. Police believed the bullet went through the window of the boy's home and hit Donovan in the eye. He was taken to Children's Hospital of Michigan in critical condition, but recovered.

When Donovan was sent home from the hospital, a patch covered the scar on his face.

The shooting took Donovan's eye, but it couldn't take his spirit.

