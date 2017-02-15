WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 13 closing alerts
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Young shooting victim receives new eye

Boy receives new eye after shooting

WVID , WCSH 8:27 PM. EST February 15, 2017

(WDIV) -- A 7-year-old boy who lost his eye in a drive-by shooting at his Detroit home hasn't lost his love of life.

The shooting happened on Jan. 27, 2015, at Donovan's family home on Winchester Street in Detroit. Police believed the bullet went through the window of the boy's home and hit Donovan in the eye. He was taken to Children's Hospital of Michigan in critical condition, but recovered.

When Donovan was sent home from the hospital, a patch covered the scar on his face. 

The shooting took Donovan's eye, but it couldn't take his spirit.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lPn4Sd

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories