5th quarter: Saturday scores and highlights

(NEWS CENTER) -- Just a couple more weeks until the tournament starts. Here are some scores from Saturday's basketball games:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brewer 48, Bangor 27
Bucksport 59, Calais 40
Fryeburg Academy 42, Freeport 39
Hall-Dale 62, Wiscasset 55
Hermon 59, Houlton 44
Jonesport-Beals 44, Vinalhaven 41
Penobscot Valley 49, Stearns 41
Richmond 63, Buckfield 55
Seacoast Christian School 67, North Haven Community 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashland Community 39, Limestone Community 27
Caribou 55, Mattanawcook Academy 46
Foxcroft Academy 51, Presque Isle 49
Monmouth Academy 49, Boothbay Region 36
Mt. Abram 36, Oak Hill 32
Richmond 63, Buckfield 14
Temple Academy 58, Islesboro Central 22
Vinalhaven 59, Jonesport-Beals 52
