5th quarter: Saturday scores and highlights

5th Quarter basketball scores & highlights (Photo: wcsh)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Just a couple more weeks until the tournament starts. Here are some scores from Saturday's basketball games:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brewer 48, Bangor 27

Bucksport 59, Calais 40

Fryeburg Academy 42, Freeport 39

Hall-Dale 62, Wiscasset 55

Hermon 59, Houlton 44

Jonesport-Beals 44, Vinalhaven 41

Penobscot Valley 49, Stearns 41

Richmond 63, Buckfield 55

Seacoast Christian School 67, North Haven Community 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashland Community 39, Limestone Community 27

Caribou 55, Mattanawcook Academy 46

Foxcroft Academy 51, Presque Isle 49

Monmouth Academy 49, Boothbay Region 36

Mt. Abram 36, Oak Hill 32

Richmond 63, Buckfield 14

Temple Academy 58, Islesboro Central 22

Vinalhaven 59, Jonesport-Beals 52

Copyright 2016 WCSH