A fifth, non-championship class has been added to high school football

(NEWS CENTER) -- On Thursday morning, the Maine Principal's Association approved the addition of a fifth class for the upcoming high school football season.

Class 'E' has been implemented to allow schools to play the sport that have dropped from varsity status or have been struggling with low numbers and safety concerns.

So far, six schools are expected to playing in the new class in 2017. Traip Academy, Maranacook, Boothbay Region, Sacopee Valley and Telstar will all play in the non-championship Class 'E' this fall.

