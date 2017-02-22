Alpine Ski State Championships wrap up at Black Mountain

(NEWS CENTER) -- Day two of the Alpine Ski competition came to a close as more state champions were crowned.

On the final day of competition at Black Mountain, Greely's Axel Lindsay took first in the slalom event. The Class A Alpine title went to Falmouth

On the girls side, Annesley Black from Cheverus won back to back state titles, She won the giant slalom yesterday and she took first in Wednesday's slalom as well. The Camden Hills girls took first as a team.

Nathan Delmar of Maranacook won the Class B slalom state title while the Fort Kent boys won the Class B Alpine title. Allison Acritelli of Spruce Mountain is the 2017 Class B Slalom State Champion and the phoenix would end up going home the Class B Alpine title as well.

You can find the full list of results here

Copyright 2017 WCSH