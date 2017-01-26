Prices drop with temperatures for Sea Dogs fans

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The more Sea Dogs fans shiver, the more they save on their tickets.

The team is holding its annual Dime-A-Degree promotion on Thursday. When the clock strikes 9 a.m., the price for general admission seats will be set at 10 cents for every degree on the thermometer. For example, if the temperature reads 35 degrees, tickets will sell for $3.50. The normal price is $9 for adults and $6 for kids and seniors.

There is no limit to the amount of discounted tickets fans can buy for the 2017 season. Tickets can be purchased at the box office at Hadlock Field in Portland, by phone at 207-879-9500 or online at seadogs.com.

