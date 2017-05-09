Top Red Sox prospect tears up Double-A

U-Maine and Boston loses, Sea Dogs win (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A top Red Sox prospect is exceeding already high expectations with a stellar run of offense.

The Eastern League named Rafael Devers its Player of the Week for his performance from May 1-7. Devers plays third base for the Portland Sea Dogs. According to Baseball America, he began the 2017 season as the #2 ranked prospect in the Red Sox system and #18 overall in the minor leagues.

In seven games over the past week, Devers posted a .440 batting average and led the Eastern League with four home runs. The homer he hit against the Reading Fightin Phils on May 6 was his first grand slam since his promotion to Double-A.

Devers is the first Sea Dog position player to win Player of the Week honors since July 25-31, 2016 when the award went to Andrew Benintendi who now plays for the parent club in Boston. If some analysts and fans get their way, Devers could soon be following Benintendi's example. The lead article on the team's website Tuesday morning is titled "Should Red Sox consider calling up Devers?"

