What to give the coach who's done it all? His own field

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A legendary baseball coach was honored Sunday by having a field named after him at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.
Ed Flaherty has been coaching the USM baseball team since 1985. He led the Huskies to two national championships in the 1990s and has won nearly 1,000 games in his career. The American Baseball Coaches Association also voted him national coach of the year two times.
The entire current team as well as almost 100 former players lined the baseball field and cheered on their head coach at the dedication ceremony.
Coach Flaherty thanked every player and everyone on his staff, and said it was an overwhelming moment when he saw the banner drop to reveal his name on top of the scoreboard.
