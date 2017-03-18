Special Olympics holds its own March Madness tournament

Winners in the Special Olympics Maine basketball tournament at the University of Southern Maine received their medals from Gorham police officers

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- While college teams are battling for a national title in the March Madness tournament, the big prize for basketball players with Special Olympics Maine is a boost in self-confidence.

Special Olympians competed on Saturday in their Southern Maine basketball tournament at the University of Southern Maine Field House in Gorham.

For some games, teams were composed entirely of people with disabilities. But other games featured unified teams which include a mix of players both with and without disabilities.

Among approximately 250 athletes who took part in the event was a team called the Snowdogs from Aroostook County. Their travel costs were covered with help from donations.

Assistance with the operation of the tournament came from volunteers with Cheverus High School, the USM women's basketball team and the USM Athletic Training Organization. Gorham police officers were also on hand to award the winners with medals.

Copyright 2017 WCSH