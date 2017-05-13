Bates men's lacrosse hammers Amherst 26-14, advances to quarterfinals

Bates' Matt Chlastawa curls around the crease in Saturday's third-round matchup of the NCAA DIII lacrosse tournament against Amherst.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Bates men's lacrosse team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA DIII tournament Saturday afternoon following a 26-14 win over Amherst College.

Senior Captain Charlie Fay and first-year Matt Chlastawa combined for 17 goals and eight assists as the No. 3 nationally ranked Bobcats effectively shot the ball in the victory in the third round.

Bates (16-1) advances to take on No. 4 Wesleyan in the national quarterfinals this Wednesday. The Cardinals defeated Tufts 17-8 in their third round game. This is the Bobcats' first appearance in the national quarterfinals.

The Bobcats' 26 goals on Saturday are the most goals scored in one game against a NESCAC opponent in program history. It breaks the previous team mark of 24 Bates set earlier this year against Colby.

Fay, a Falmouth native, broke the Bates men's lacrosse career record for goals scored. Fay's career-high eight goals on Saturday gives him 160 in his career.

First-year Matt Chlastawa found the back of the net nine times Saturday, tying a program record shared by teammate Kyle Weber '17 and Mike D'Addario '00 for most goals scored in one game. Weber tied the record, first set by D'Addario in 1997, earlier this year, also against Amherst.

Amherst tied the game at eight early in the second quarter, but the Bobcats exploded with 16 of the next 17 goals to take a commanding 24-9 lead early in the fourth quarter. Bates led 15-9 at the half, and finished the game 26-14.

