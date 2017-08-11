'Big Daddy Hacks' picks up save as Maine goes to regional final

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRISTOL, Conn. (NEWS CENTER) — The magical run for the Maine’s Little League champs just keeps on going.

South Portland’s finest rallied from a 3-0 deficit on Friday to pull out a dramatic 7-6 win over New Hampshire.

South Portland was down until the 4th inning when Matt Fogg belted a three-run homer to tie the game. Johnny Poole added a two-run triple in the 5th to put Maine ahead for good.

Nolan "The Natural" Hobbs pitched five gutsy innings before handing the ball over to, that’s right, Richard "Big Daddy Hacks" Gilboy for the final three outs.

"I take big daddy hacks" pic.twitter.com/crt4r4CPP4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 10, 2017

Maine has won four games since losing to Connecticut earlier in the tournament. To go to Williamsport, Maine will have to conquer that same team in the championship game.

The game will be televised Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

