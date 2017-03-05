UMaine takes down top-seeded UNH, advances to conference championship

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For the second-straight year, the University of Maine women's basketball team is heading to the America East conference championship game.

In a defensive battle, the Black Bears were able to take down the top-seeded Wildcats of the University of New Hampshire, 61-52.

Sigi Koizar, one of UMaine's two seniors, led the way once again with a game-high 21 points.

Maine will either travel to #2 Albany for the title game, or host #6 Hartford on Friday, March 10th at 4:30 PM depending on the outcome of the Great Danes and Hawks semifinal game.

Copyright 2017 WCSH