UMaine takes down top-seeded UNH, advances to conference championship

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For the second-straight year, the University of Maine women's basketball team is heading to the America East conference championship game.
In a defensive battle, the Black Bears were able to take down the top-seeded Wildcats of the University of New Hampshire, 61-52.
Sigi Koizar, one of UMaine's two seniors, led the way once again with a game-high 21 points.
Maine will either travel to #2 Albany for the title game, or host #6 Hartford on Friday, March 10th at 4:30 PM depending on the outcome of the Great Danes and Hawks semifinal game.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs