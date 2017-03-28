Boston Celtics announcers entertain Bangor fans

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—It was all about the Boston Celtics Tuesday night at the Seadog in Bangor. 2 Celtics play by play radio announcers, Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell spoke with Maine Celtics fans about the team, the season and the playoffs. "Grande and Max" as they are known were brought here and are heard on Sportsradio 92.9 The Ticket in Bangor. Fans listened to the duo finding them informative and entertaining with their personal stories about the game.

They announced at the reception that Grande is in his 17th season as the Celtics play by play announcer. Only Johnny Most and Mike Gorman have called more Celtic games than Sean. Cedric Maxwell was a two-time NBA Champion with the Celtics and was the MVP in the 1981 Finals. His number 31 is up in the rafters at the TD Garden.

Play the video for a sampling of the event.

