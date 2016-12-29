Close Bowe's buzzer-beater lifts Cape Elizabeth past Falmouth Bowe beats the buzzer for Cape WCSH 11:51 PM. EST December 29, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Red Claws Christmas Showcase ended on a high note with a down-to-the-wire game between Cape Elizabeth and unbeaten Falmouth. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories CMP, Emera Maine information if you're left in the dark Dec 30, 2016, 5:32 a.m. Snow means money for local businesses Dec 29, 2016, 5:21 p.m. Fatal accident on Rt 1A in Holden Dec 29, 2016, 2:03 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs