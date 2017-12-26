Celtics cut down to elf size in Christmas loss

BOSTON (AP) - Bradley Beal scored 25 points, John Wall had 21 points and 14 assists, and the Washington Wizards beat Boston 111-103 on Monday in the Celtics' first Christmas Day home game in franchise history.
🐼 SLAM. (Bradley Beal #NBAVote)#WizCeltics Monstrous Moment pres. by @MonsterProducts #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/c59ywlpccy— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 26, 2017
Otto Porter Jr. added 20 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 16, helping Washington take the first meeting between the teams since Boston's Game 7 victory at home in the second round of the playoffs last spring.
Kyrie Irving just defied physics. #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/bqIUjToJO6— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 26, 2017
Boston lost for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum each scored 20 points for the Celtics, and Terry Rozier had 16.
