Celtics fall in Game 5, playoff run over

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- The Celtics playoff run is over.

Boston lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-102 on Thursday's Game 5 at the Garden.

Our NEWS CENTER team caught up with some of the Celtics players in the locker room after the game, and they said they are, of course, upset about the loss, but they’re proud of what their team accomplished this season.

"I’m proud of this team, said Marcus Smart. "I don’t think we over-exceeded anything. I’m proud of these guys.”

“You look back at it and you can always say you did this or you did that," said Jonas Jerebko. "We’re going to hold our head high, and they were the better team and they deserve to be in the finals."

"We obviously see the team to get past is Cleveland, said Al Horford. "Right now we’re not there. We’re not where we need to be, but I’m proud of our guys.”

The Cavs now advance to the NBA finals. Game 1 is on June 1 against the Golden State Warriors.

