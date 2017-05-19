Celtics look to even the series against Cavs in Eastern Conference Finals

BOSTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER) -- If the Boston Celtics suffer another one-sided loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, history says they would not be able to make a comeback in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Lebron James has never lost a series when the team he plays for jumped out to a 2-0 lead. History is also not on the Celtics side if they drop game two because no team in NBA history has ever come back from multiple 2-0 series deficits. The Celtics dropped the first two games against the Chicago Bulls in the first round (they came back to win).

Isaiah Thomas was kept in check during game one. IT scored just 17 points. Compare that to King James putting up 38 points and it makes sense that the Celtics were not about to keep up with the Cavs.

More history is on the line for James if he has another star playoff performance. If he scores more than 25 points while shooting at least 50%, it would be a record 10-straight times that he put up those statistics.

Game two tips-off at 8:30 PM.

This story will be updated throughout the game.

© 2017 WCSH-TV