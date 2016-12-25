Celtics recover after late Knicks rally, win 119-114

Dec 25, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) defends against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) as he goes up for a shot during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Andy Marlin, Andy Marlin)

NEW YORK (AP) - Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points, Marcus Smart made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 47 seconds left after Boston blew a late lead, and the Celtics beat the New York Knicks 119-114 on Sunday.

The Knicks wiped out a late nine-point deficit with an out-of-nowhere 11-2 run in a little more than a minute, but Smart answered with his shot and Avery Bradley and Al Horford made big defensive plays afterward.

Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk each had 16 points for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games.

Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points and Derrick Rose had 25 for the Knicks, who fell to 22-29 in their NBA-record 51 Christmas appearances.

