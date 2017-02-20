Cheverus, Cape win swimming titles while Scarborough sweeps indoor track

(NEWS CENTER) -- It was almost nice enough outside on Monday to go for a swim. In fact, that's what a lot of high school athletes did -- except they stayed indoors.

At the girls Class B state championship swim meet, Cape Elizabeth had a record day in the pool and collected 440 points to win the crown. The closest team to the Capers was Morse with 265 points.

In Orono, the Cheverus boys swim team captured its fifth-straight state championship. Cheverus finished with 286.5 points. Bangor was second with 258 points and Brunswick came in third with 253 points. The girls Class A meet will take place on Tuesday.

It was a good day to be part of Red Storm nation. Scarborough swept the Class A indoor track state championships with both the boys and girls teams bringing home a title. On the boys side, Westbrook was the runner up while Deering took third. At the girls meet, Cheverus came in second and Thornton Academy placed third.

