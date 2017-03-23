CMCC women's basketball team celebrates historic national title

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Nearly three weeks after winning a national championship, the buzz is Auburn is still all about the Central Maine Community College women's basketball team.

The CMCC women's basketball team is the first from Maine to ever win a national championship in any division or league.

The trophy was on display as a pep rally was held at Kirk Hall Gymnasium on the school's campus.

The players were greeted by their fans and Auburn Mayor Jonathan LaBonte was also on hand to recognize the Mustangs.

