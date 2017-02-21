Cony claims first girls swimming state title, Ski teams hit the slope for day one of states

(NEWS CENTER) -- It was a big day for the Cony girls swimming team as it took home its first-ever state championship during the Class A meet.

The Rams scored 311 points. Brunswick was the meet's runner up with 246 points while Cheverus placed third with 215.

At Black Mountain in Auburn the skiiing state championships got underway for day one.

In Class B the girls from Yarmouth are in first following the giant slalom. Shellby Cowin of Greenville had the fastest time at 1:34.39 to bring home an individual state championship. For the boys, Nick Newman of Mountain Valley won the giant slalom. His team is currently third while Maranacook is leading the pack.

In Class A boys, Devon Lathrop of Cape Elizabeth had the fastest time of 1:33.26. As a team, Falmouth currently leads with 43 points. On the girls giant slalom, Annesley Black of Cheverus was the individual winner while Camden hills is the current leader after day one.

