Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after season

USA Today , WKYC 9:53 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

Hendrick Motorsports announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning that driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.

The 42-year-old began his career is 1999, with his first Cup Series start being on May 30, 1999. Since then, he's secured 26 point-paying Cup race victories and has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times, according to Hendrick Motorsports.

Earnhardt's final race will be Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earnhardt is expected to discuss his decision in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


