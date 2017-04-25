Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after season

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, looks on during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 2, 2017 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) (Photo: Sarah Crabill, 2017 Getty Images)

Hendrick Motorsports announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning that driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017.



Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017

The 42-year-old began his career is 1999, with his first Cup Series start being on May 30, 1999. Since then, he's secured 26 point-paying Cup race victories and has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times, according to Hendrick Motorsports.

Earnhardt's final race will be Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earnhardt is expected to discuss his decision in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

