David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand help Bruins hold off Predators

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk had a goal and assist in his first NHL game, Charlie McAvoy added a goal and assist in his first regular-season appearance and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand also scored, and David Krejci finished with three assists. Anders Bjork added an assist in his first NHL start.

Nashville tied the game 1-1 with a late goal in the first period by Viktor Arvidsson and got late goals in the third by Scott Hartnell and Filip Forsberg. But the defending Western Conference champions were outshot 32-29 on the night. Tuukka Rask had 26 saves for Boston. Pekka Rinne stopped 28 shots for the Predators.

Boston played without center Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and forward David Backes (illness). DeBrusk and Bjork started in their absences.

The Predators face the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Stanley Cup finals rematch on Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins went into the offseason focused on beefing up their roster with young players the front office hopes will one become the core of the franchise.

