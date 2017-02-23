Day one of Nordic ski championships wrapped up

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Class B Nordic State Ski Championships got underway at Sugarloaf Outdoor Center on Thursday. After one day of racing, the Maranacook boys and girls teams are in the lead.

Zach holman and Laura Parent, both from Maranacook High School, took first place in the classical race.

The Class A Nordic State Championships were held at Quarry Road in Waterville. The Mt. Blue boys and girls teams are in the lead following the classical race. The Cougars' Tucker Barber and Julia Ramsey won state titles taking first place.

The Class C race was also held in Waterville. Maine Coast is the team to beat right now as Olivia Skillings brought home a first place finish. The boys state champion for classical was Waynflete's Willson Moore.

