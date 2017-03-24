Deal reached to sell Scarborough Downs

Harness racing at Scarborough Downs

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A purchase agreement is in place for the sale of Scarborough Downs.

Track spokesman and announcer Mike Sweeney confirmed the agreement. He says they hope the developer, Thomas Powers based in Cohasset, MA will maintain the track’s harness racing tradition. Sweeney says they are planning to go on with their season as they normally would, with opening day scheduled for Saturday.

Tim Powers (no relation), president of the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Association, says he hopes racing will continue at the track, but he says their group is making contingency plans in case it doesn’t.

