Downtown River Valley hosts Patriots parade, with perks.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
STORM CENTER Information HubFeb 11, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
-
The Patriots can beat Falcons, but a deer was almost…Apr. 1, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
-
Pats Nation greets Lombardi Trophy in BangorApr. 1, 2017, 6:01 p.m.