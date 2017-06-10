Falmouth girls, Waynflete boys win 10th-straight tennis state championship

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When it comes to the sport of tennis, the girls team from Falmouth and the boys team from Waynflete have not been beaten in the past decade.

Both schools picked up their 10th-straight state title on Saturday, sweeping their matches.

The Falmouth boys also won a state title by sweeping Lewiston, and the girls tennis team from Waynflete picked up a sweep of their own against GSA.

