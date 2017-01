LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two unbeaten boys high school hockey teams hit the ice Monday night in Lewiston. The Blue Devils had a two-goal lead lead vanish as Falmouth's Theo Hembre scored back-to-back goals to help the Yachtsmen net three-unanswered.

With a 3-2 victory, Falmouth improves to 7-0-1 while Lewiston falls to 8-1.

