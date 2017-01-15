Fenway Park to host Maine Black Bears football next fall

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) --

College football is returning to one of professional baseball's most iconic venues.

Fenway Park is scheduled to host three games next fall featuring teams from New England.

The first game is scheduled for November 10th when Brown University plays Dartmouth College.

This will be the third time that Ivy League schools play at Fenway.

The next day, on November 11th, the University of Massachusetts will serve as the home team versus the University of Maine.

It will be the first time at Fenway for both programs.

The final game will be on November 18th, when the University of Connecticut will serve as the home team against Boston College.

It will be the 77th time the Eagles have played at Fenway and the first for the Huskies.

The last college football game at Fenway was in 2015 when Notre Dame defeated Boston College 19-16.