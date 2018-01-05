Fifth Quarter Friday Scores: January 5, 2018

(NEWS CENTER AND AP) -- A frigid Friday it was! Here are you scores and highlights from high school basketball games played on January 5, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bonny Eagle 47, Biddeford 37

Westbrook 65, Fryeburg Academy 36

Bucksport 47, Central 37



Cape Elizabeth 57, Brunswick 41



Erskine Academy 47, Medomak Valley 38



Falmouth 84, Mt. Ararat 60



Forest Hills Consolidated 51, Buckfield 39



Hampden Academy 59, Skowhegan Area 36



Jonesport-Beals 57, Machias 48



Leavitt Area 56, Lincoln Academy 54



Lewiston 52, Noble 47



Maranacook Community 80, Cony 70



Messalonskee 62, Mt. Blue 31



Nokomis Regional 54, Lawrence 43



Old Town 56, Mount View 33



Oxford Hills Comprehensive 40, Deering 37



Portland 78, Edward Little 70



Scarborough 55, Cheverus 50



Seacoast Christian School 59, North Yarmouth Academy 42



South Portland 62, Massabesic 33



Thornton Academy 52, Windham 46



Valley 69, Piscataquis Community 68



Winslow 69, Foxcroft Academy 36



Woodland 61, Narraguagus 31



Yarmouth 57, Wells 40



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Belfast Area vs. Presque Isle, ppd.



Calais vs. Houlton, ppd.



Fort Kent Community vs. Central Aroostook, ppd.



Hodgdon vs. Fort Fairfield, ppd.



John Bapst Memorial vs. Waterville Senior, ppd. to Jan 6.



Pine Tree Academy vs. North Haven Community, ppd.



Wisdom vs. Easton, ppd.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bonny Eagle 55, Biddeford 32

Wells 45, Yarmouth 42



Boothbay Region 73, Carrabec 27



Brunswick 72, Cape Elizabeth 25



Cony 49, Maranacook Community 41



Falmouth 54, Mt. Ararat 42



Forest Hills Consolidated 40, Buckfield 38



Hampden Academy 56, Skowhegan Area 49



Hermon 61, Ellsworth 29



Jonesport-Beals 43, Machias 19



Lawrence 61, Nokomis Regional 49



Leavitt Area 51, Lincoln Academy 36



Lewiston 61, Noble 51



Lisbon 46, Wiscasset 26



Madison Area Memorial 56, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 39



Medomak Valley 60, Erskine Academy 26



Messalonskee 62, Mt. Blue 31



Monmouth Academy 48, Richmond 33



Mount Desert Island 44, Oceanside (Coop) 33



Mountain Valley 39, Oak Hill 27



Mt. Abram 54, Telstar Regional 30



North Yarmouth Academy 57, Seacoast Christian School 33



Old Town 39, Mount View 37



Oxford Hills Comprehensive 50, Deering 35



Piscataquis Community 47, Valley 25



Scarborough 50, Cheverus 48



South Portland 49, Massabesic 26



St. Dominic Regional 55, Kents Hill 21



The Maine Girls' Academy 68, Windham 62



Vinalhaven 53, Rangeley Lakes Regional 39



Winthrop 37, Hall-Dale 23



York 37, Kennebunk 31



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

East Grand (GHC) vs. Highview Christian Academy, ccd.



Houlton vs. Presque Isle, ppd.



Narraguagus vs. Sumner Memorial, ppd.



Pine Tree Academy vs. North Haven Community, ppd.



Stearns vs. Mattanawcook Academy, ppd.

