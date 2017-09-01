WLBZ
Fifth Quarter: Week 1 Scores

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:39 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

Friday's Scores: 9/1

Biddeford 43, Westbrook 0

Edward Little 44, Bangor 0

Fryeburg Academy 40, Lake Region 6

Marshwood 55, Skowhegan Area 12

Brewer 21, Lawrence 19

Wells 46, Winthrop/Monmouth 0

Dirigo 13, Mt. Valley 0

Kennebunk 26, Greely 0

Washington Academy 32, Orono 0

Mt. Ararat 14, Gorham 13

Scarborough 43, Deering 0

Messalonskee 23, Brunswick 0

Thornton Academy 46, Massabesic 6

Oak Hill 28, Poland 14

Mattanawcook 14, John Bapst 12

Bonny Eagle 48, Sanford 0

Medomak 21, Belfast 20

Lewiston 34, South Portland 21

Nokomis 34, Hampden 8

Cape Elizabeth 48, Yarmouth 0

Boothbay Region 19, Telstar Regional 0

Leavitt 55, York 34

Madison 49, Foxcroft 28

Falmouth 41, Cony 19

Hermon 59, Old Town 34

GALLERY: Fifth Quarter - Week 1

