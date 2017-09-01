Fifth Quarter: Week 1 Scores

Friday's Scores: 9/1
Biddeford 43, Westbrook 0
Edward Little 44, Bangor 0
Fryeburg Academy 40, Lake Region 6
Marshwood 55, Skowhegan Area 12
Brewer 21, Lawrence 19
Wells 46, Winthrop/Monmouth 0
Dirigo 13, Mt. Valley 0
Kennebunk 26, Greely 0
Washington Academy 32, Orono 0
Mt. Ararat 14, Gorham 13
Scarborough 43, Deering 0
Messalonskee 23, Brunswick 0
Thornton Academy 46, Massabesic 6
Oak Hill 28, Poland 14
Mattanawcook 14, John Bapst 12
Bonny Eagle 48, Sanford 0
Medomak 21, Belfast 20
Lewiston 34, South Portland 21
Nokomis 34, Hampden 8
Cape Elizabeth 48, Yarmouth 0
Boothbay Region 19, Telstar Regional 0
Leavitt 55, York 34
Madison 49, Foxcroft 28
Falmouth 41, Cony 19
Hermon 59, Old Town 34
