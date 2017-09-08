Fifth Quarter: Week 2 scores

Friday's scores 9/8:
Falmouth 37, Mt. Ararat 0
Kennebunk 32, Messalonskee 7
Lawrence 24, Winslow 14
Maine Central Institute 12, Nokomis Regional 0
Thornton Academy 55, Deering 12
Lewiston 10, Oxford Hills/Buckfield 0
Bonny Eagle 55, Windham 7
Marshwood 47, Greely 14
Foxcroft Academy 24, Dexter/Piscataquis 14
Leavitt 73, Belfast 0
South Portland 37, Massabesic 20
Morse 48, Gray-NewGloucester 7
Biddeford 35, Brunswick 28
Scarborough 49, Sanford 15
Gorham 35, Noble 7
Fryeburg 20, York 0
Lake Region 12, Freeport 0
Wells 35, Spruce Mountain 0
Winthrop/Monmouth Academy 27, Old Orchard Beach 18
Skowhegan 20, Cony 14
Westbrook 25, Brewer 22
