Finalists announced for Gaziano Lineman Awards

The finalists were announced for the Gaziano Lineman Awards on Friday morning. The award is given to the top senior offensive and defensive lineman in Maine high school football.
The offensive lineman finalists are:
Nicholas Bartholomew - Thornton Academy
Parker Gammon - Bonny Eagle
Dylan Wike - Portland
The defensive lineman finalists are:
Austin Lufkin - Brewer
David Redmond - Westbrook
Raffaele Salamone - Deering
The award winners will be announced at a luncheon ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 12 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. Since 2009, the award has provided Maine high school seniors with more than $54,000 in scholarships.
The scholarship and awards program for Maine high school football linemen was created in 2010 in memory of Frank J. Gaziano, founder of National Distributors in South Portland, and a former college All-American and professional football player with a lifelong passion for local sports. One offensive and one defensive lineman will each receive $5,000 and a first place trophy, and four runners-up will each receive $1,000.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs