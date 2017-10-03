Finding strength and success in field hockey

PORTLAND. Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Balancing family time and a career as a lawyer is challenging enough, but Kelly Hoffman still finds her way to the field to play the sport she loves: field hockey.

An unforeseen illness taught her life's too short to give up on your goals, and she's taking that philosophy all the way to the World Cup

Hoffman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. She underwent chemo therapy and beat the disease, but was afraid her experience would affect the way she played field hockey.

This year, Hoffman was invited to try out for the Olympic Masters Field hockey team. She performed so well, she was selected to join the World Cup training squad. "Training again and getting out there and playing has been so good for my mind and my soul," says Hoffman. She's now training hard for the chance to represent Maine and breast cancer survivors on the world stage. "It's done wonders for my self esteem," says Hoffman. "It's brought me back full force into a sport that I do truly believe has gotten me to where I am today."

One other Maine woman made the U.S. training squad, Karen Croteau of Harpswell. The official U.S. team roster will be announced in February.

