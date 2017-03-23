Five UMaine women's basketball players leaving the program

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Five members of the University of Maine women’s basketball team have requested, and have been granted, their release effective March 23.



Naira Caceres, Isabel Hernandez Pepe, Anita Kelava, Laia Sole and Tihanna Stojsavljevic will leave the University of Maine at the conclusion of the 2017 spring semester.



“We would like to thank these five student-athletes for their contributions to our program over their time at the University of Maine and wish them well in their future endeavors,” commented associate head coach, Amy Vachon.







