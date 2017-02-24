Friday's Tourney Time schedule and results: Feb. 24th

(NEWS CENTER) -- High school basketball regional champions will start being crowned on Friday night in Portland and August while semifinal action continues in the Queen City.

Here is the schedule for Friday's tournament action, which will be updated with final scores throughout the day.

Cross Insurance Center:

Boys Class 'C' North Semifinals

(6) Schenck

(2) Fort Fairfield 2:05 PM

(5) Dexter

(1) George Stevens 3:35 PM

Girls Class 'C' North Semifinals

(5) Dexter

(1) Stearns 7:05 PM

(3) Piscataquis

(2) George Stevens 8:35 PM

Augusta Civic Center:

Boys Class 'A' North Semifinals

(5) Messalonskee

(3) Oceanside 2:45 PM

Girls Class 'A' North Semifinals

(3) Nokomis

(1) Messalonskee 1:05 PM

Boys Class 'AA' North Regional Finals

(2) Edward Little

(1) Portland 8:45 PM

Girls Class 'AA' North Regional Finals

(3) Deering

(1) Oxford Hills 7:05 PM

Cross Insurance Arena:

Boys Class 'AA' South Regional Finals

(2) Thornton Academy

(1) South Portland 8:00 PM

Girls Class 'AA' South Regional Finals

(2) South Portland

(1) Gorham 6:00 PM

