UMaine (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- There have been some changes to the Frozen Fenway hockey games scheduled for Saturday, January 14th.

To avoid a conflict with the New England Patriots playoff game, the University of Maine hockey team will take on UConn at 1:30pm, instead of the originally scheduled start time of 4:00pm.

UNH will take on Northeastern at 5pm instead of 7:30pm.

