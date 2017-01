CHICAGO, Illinois (NEWS CENTER) -- In its 32st year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced Kayley Cimino of Greely High School as its 2016-17 Gatorade Maine Volleyball Player of the Year.

Cimino is the third Gatorade Maine Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Greely High School.

