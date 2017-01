Greenville boys battle their to road win against Penobscot Valley

(NEWS CENTER) -- Here are the scores for high school basketball action around our state on Thursday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Community 59, Washburn District 47

Bangor 55, Brewer 45

Boothbay Region 69, Carrabec 56

Buckfield 34, Greater Portland Christian 33

Central 50, Mattanawcook Academy 35

Deer Isle-Stonington 41, Bangor Christian 35

Dexter Regional 55, Foxcroft Academy 45

Gardiner Area 68, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 60

Greenville 71, Penobscot Valley 45

Hermon 60, Old Town 39

Houlton 75, Calais 32

John Bapst Memorial 48, Bucksport 34

Lee Academy 54, Piscataquis Community 52

Lisbon 61, Telstar Regional 54

Madison Area Memorial 59, Oak Hill 42

Mount Desert Island 68, Ellsworth 50

Mount View 64, Camden Hills Regional 48

Penquis Valley 58, Stearns 32

South Aroostook Community 74, Easton 65

Valley 78, Temple Academy 62

Van Buren District 34, Madawaska 27

Westbrook 74, Morse 64

Winthrop 68, Hall-Dale 52

Wiscasset 72, Dirigo 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Fryeburg Academy vs. Leavitt Area, ppd. to Jan 6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bangor 42, Brewer 38

Camden Hills Regional 78, Belfast Area 20

Caribou 53, Fort Kent Community 42

Cheverus 56, The Maine Girls' Academy 32

Deer Isle-Stonington 54, Bangor Christian 37

Dirigo 37, Wiscasset 24

Falmouth 37, Lake Region 35

Fort Fairfield 59, Maine School Of Science And Math 26

Madawaska 60, Van Buren District 20

Madison Area Memorial 56, Oak Hill 46

Morse 38, Westbrook 33

Mountain Valley 44, Lisbon 33

Old Orchard Beach 46, Hyde 20

Piscataquis Community 57, Lee Academy 17

Shead 58, Jonesport-Beals 26

South Aroostook Community 48, Easton 34

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 59, Gardiner Area 44

Temple Academy 51, Valley 27

Washburn District 40, Ashland Community 32

Winthrop 45, Hall-Dale 36

