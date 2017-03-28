Hadlock Field on track for Sea Dogs home opener

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Portland Sea Dogs will play their home opener next Thursday, April 6th and while it may not feel like spring, it will look like spring with baseball being played at Hadlock Field.

For the past 24 years, head grounds keeper Rick Anderson has been getting the field in playable condition throughout the rough Maine winters.

"It's one of those things you have to have a passion for and obviously I do I've been here 24 years and it's baseball. I just love the game. I can't play it so I might as well be involved in another way," said Anderson.

Dealing with snow, ice, and rain, Anderson has seen it all and some days can be more challenging than others. On Tuesday, the grounds crew spent the morning chipping away at ice and snow that had yet to melt along the first base line warning track.

Anderson says his favorite part of opening day is seeing families back together to enjoy a baseball game in a great atmosphere.

