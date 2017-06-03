High school athletes hit the track for state championships

(NEWS CENTER) -- It was a busy day in the outdoor track and field world on Saturday afternoon. State championship meets were held in three locations around the state.

At Massabesic high school, the Scarborough boys team repeated as state champions. The Red Storm won the meet by a 53-point margin. The girls meet belong to Cheverus as the Stags won their first crown.

In Yarmouth, the Winslow boys track and field team took home its first state title since 1967. For the girls, Greely took first place for the first time since 2005.

The Class C state championships were held at Foxcroft Academy. It was once again the Orono Red Riots running the show. The girls team won its sixth-straight Class C title while the boys team completed the three-peat.

