High school basketball scores and highlights: Tuesday, Dec. 27th

(NEWS CENTER) -- High school basketball teams are spending their holiday break on the hardwood. Here are the scores from Tuesday's action.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Biddeford 76, Kennebunk 46

Boothbay Region 75, Mt. Abram 27

Bucksport 43, Dexter Regional 41

Calais 53, Sumner Memorial 45

Central 61, John Bapst Memorial 46

Deering 65, Bangor 49

Falmouth 53, Westbrook 42

Forest Hills Consolidated 73, Rangeley Lakes Regional 49

George Stevens 85, Narraguagus 44

Greenville 61, Deer Isle-Stonington 41

Hermon 70, Washington Academy 55

Hodgdon 70, Washburn District 56

Machias 63, Bangor Christian 51

Medomak Valley 65, Brunswick 35

Mount Desert Island 87, Mattanawcook Academy 46

Mountain Valley 74, Carrabec 44

Oceanside (Coop) 44, Brewer 33

Orono 86, Foxcroft Academy 58

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 67, Mt. Blue 37

Piscataquis Community 57, Penquis Valley 48

Schenck 81, Katahdin 25

Searsport District 49, Penobscot Valley 47

South Aroostook Community 73, Houlton Christian Academy 57

Winthrop 72, Telstar Regional 59

Wiscasset 55, Oak Hill 49

Oyster River Tournament

Semifinal

Winnacunnet, N.H. 65, Marshwood 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bangor Christian 46, Machias 27

Boothbay Region 75, Mt. Abram 29

Brunswick 49, Medomak Valley 35

Falmouth 43, Westbrook 27

Foxcroft Academy 52, Central 48

Greenville 43, Deer Isle-Stonington 39

Hermon 58, Washington Academy 30

Hodgdon 40, Katahdin 28

John Bapst Memorial 45, Old Town 20

Kennebunk 49, Biddeford 33

Monmouth Academy 48, Dirigo 24

Mount Desert Island 86, Mattanawcook Academy 47

Mountain Valley 54, Madison Area Memorial 41

Nokomis Regional 50, Waterville Senior 36

Rangeley Lakes Regional 46, Forest Hills Consolidated 32

Sanford 50, Portland 37

Shead 63, Fort Fairfield 22

